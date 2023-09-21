Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BOND stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

