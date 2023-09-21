Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,881. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

