Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock worth $930,569,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

