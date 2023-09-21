Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $2.14 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.