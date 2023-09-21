Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $685,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

