Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NSC opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.05 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

