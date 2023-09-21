Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 5,433 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

