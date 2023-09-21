ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 647 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 197,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

