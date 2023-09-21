Marcum Wealth LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

