ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $316.74 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

