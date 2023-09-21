iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.