Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

