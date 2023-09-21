W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $684.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.