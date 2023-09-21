Veery Capital LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,353 shares of company stock worth $4,127,585. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $17.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $518.58. The company had a trading volume of 766,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.15.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

