Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $561.02. The stock had a trading volume of 148,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

