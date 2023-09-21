TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 62,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

