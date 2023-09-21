Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

