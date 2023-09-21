Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.14. 390,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,944,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.
VST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Insider Activity at Vistra
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vistra Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
