Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declines By 6.7%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

