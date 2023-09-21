Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.86%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 3.1 %

DAVA opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endava by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 159,858 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

