Macquarie Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRWD opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $37,569,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.