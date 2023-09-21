Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $569.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

