Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

