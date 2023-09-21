iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

