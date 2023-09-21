Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 261 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $111.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

