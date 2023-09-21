American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

