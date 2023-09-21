Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

