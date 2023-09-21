Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

