Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.32

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 387372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

