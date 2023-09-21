Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.89

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.89 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 1587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

