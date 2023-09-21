First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 893967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.