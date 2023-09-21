TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.82

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
