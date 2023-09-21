Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.39

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 23043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

