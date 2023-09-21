Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 80637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.70, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.279558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

