NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.44

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 3898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -988.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 161,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,213,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

