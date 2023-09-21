Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.06

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.06 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 220632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.78.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.