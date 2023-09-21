Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 210378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

