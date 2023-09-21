Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 210378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
