SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.81

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 315982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after buying an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

