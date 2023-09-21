Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $156.60

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $156.60 and last traded at $156.72, with a volume of 30994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

