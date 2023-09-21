PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.07

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.07 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 152454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

