Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.76

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 65353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

