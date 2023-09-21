Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $161.30

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.30 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 48372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Insulet Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

