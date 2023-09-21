H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 197,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.