Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,747. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $985.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.