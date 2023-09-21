Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.27% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 5,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

