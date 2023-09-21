SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,720 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 222,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

