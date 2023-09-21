iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,817,630,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 674,260 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

