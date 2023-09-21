iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTFree Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 674,260 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.