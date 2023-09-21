Win Advisors Inc. Invests $287,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

