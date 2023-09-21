JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,454. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.