iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 976,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.